Diane Nunnery
Wade—Diane Nunnery of 4009 Lofton Street, Wade, departed this life on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Duke University Hospital, being 73 years of age. She was born on August 10, 1946 in Lee County, North Carolina to the late Braxton Joyner and the late Ida Mclemore Joyner McPhail. She was also preceded in death by her sister: Peggy Vitti and her brother: Larry Joyner. Diane spent her entire life in selfless service to others. She spent over twelve years caring for the residence of Golden Years Nursing Home in Godwin. She lovingly nurtured and cared for her family. Even after her children were grown and out on their own, if one of them even hinted at having so much as the sniffles, she came to their aid with tissues, chicken noodle soup and a thermometer. She fiercely loved her family. Diane was a remarkable cook. That was truly evident during Thanksgiving and Christmas, when she would prepare her lists for weeks prior and then proceed to cook a feast large enough to feed all of Wade, her specialties were her baked goods, cakes and pies! She had such a big heart, she even took time to take care of the little hummingbirds that would come buzzing around her window sill.
Diane leaves behind to honor her legacy her husband of 45 years: John "Butch" Nunnery; four children: Kimberly Briza and husband Edward of Autryville, Kenny Duncan and girlfriend Debra Johnson of Dunn, Missy Cordero of Wade, and Cory Nunnery and wife Danielle of Wade; daughter-in-law: Melissa Duncan of Wade; four grandchildren: Eddie Briza, Christian Duncan, Tristan Briza and Regan Duncan; two great-grandchildren: Daniel Wilson and Trey Briza; two granddogs: Bela and Zeus; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
You are cordially invited to a time of visitation on Sunday, February 23. 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home and at other times at the home.
A funeral service to commemorate the life of Diane Nunnery will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the chapel of Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Grizzle officiating.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to , PO BOX 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home of Dunn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020