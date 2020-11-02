Dianne Parker Barefoot

Dunn—Mrs. Dianne Parker Barefoot, 74, of Dunn passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Barefoot was born July 8, 1946 in Harnett County daughter of the late Alton Parker., Sr. and Maude Weaver Parker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Shelton Ernie Barefoot and her brother, John Alcy Parker.

Mrs. Barefoot was a 1964 graduate of Dunn High School. She owned and operated Barefoot Furniture on Clinton Rd. in Fayetteville

She was a lifetime member of Grove Presbyterian Church where was an elder, Sunday school teacher and was active in the women of the church.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Michael Weaver officiating.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelley B. Ainsley and husband Gill; son, Jonathan Barefoot and wife Allison; brother, A. B. Parker, Jr. and wife Annette; sister, Karene P. Smith and husband Walter "Sandy"; sister-in-law, Joan Parker; grandchildren, Kayla Bass and husband Matthew, Cody Gillam Ainsley, Josie Barefoot; great grandchildren Brantlee Bass, Kaslyn Bass, and Brooks Bass all of Dunn.

The family will receive friends 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Grove Presbyterian Church 1358 Jonesboro rd. Dunn, N.C. 28334.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store