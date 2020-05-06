|
|
Dickie Gene Penrod
Fayetteville—Dickie Gene Penrod, 73, of Fayetteville passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2020.
Dickie was born on November 28, 1946 to George Elmo and Marguriete Chappell Penrod in Kennett, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his father and one sister Emily Brown.
Dickie never met a stranger and loved to talk. He will be missed by all who knew him and the family he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Leslie King Penrod; mother, Marguriete Penrod; three children, Brian and wife Gina Penrod, Jeff Penrod, Daniel and wife Anica Penrod; one sister, Darla West; five grandchildren, Taylor, Brian Jr., Daniel Jr., Addison, and Sarah Penrod; many nieces and nephews.
Dickie worked hard all of his life. He retired from the Army after serving in Vietnam. He later became a truck driver and drove all across the country and was honored by Landstar as a Million Mile Safe Driver. He was currently enrolled as a full-time student at Montgomery Community College in the gunsmithing program.
He was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to share his testimony of Jesus Christ with anyone he met. He and his wife served a church service mission together in Clinton, North Carolina.
He loved his family and grandchildren and spending time with his family. He loved to tell jokes and stories. He was generous and dependable, and called his family every day to check-in with them. He will be missed and his memory will forever be cherished.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service and burial will be at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 6 to May 7, 2020