Dickie Smith Sports
Fayetteville—Dickie Smith Sports, 77 of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home with his loved family by his side.
Dickie was born November 16, 1942 in Robeson County, NC to the late Ara and Bill Sports.
Dickie was a faithful member of Jesus First Church where he was a Bible Study Leader and faithfully served the Lord.
He drove for Trailways Bus Line where he received the 1 million mile Trailways Safe Driving Award. Dickie was employed with American Greeting Corporation for 16 years.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Jesus First Church with Pastor Gary Leviner, officiating. Burial will follow in the Proctor Family Cemetery in Parkton. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 11-12:30 pm.
Dickie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nan F. Sports; daughter, Kelley S. Sports; son, Tommy Sports and wife Alison; sisters, Millie Tyson and Gail Long and husband, Leonard; brother, Joe Sports and wife Ann; grandchildren, Amanda, Paige, Jacob and Henley Sports; Mason and Brice Wade.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayettevile, NC 28301.