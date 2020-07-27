Dixie Darnell MusselwhiteFayetteville—Dixie Darnell Musselwhite, 70, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was born in North Carolina in 1949 to the late Robert and Myrtle (Barentine) Musselwhite.Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Terry Arnett. She is survived by one sister, Deborah Baker of Fayetteville; her aunt, Joyce Miguel of Fayetteville; three nieces, Jamie Smith of Greenville, Lindsay Baker of Clayton, and April Arnett of Fayetteville, and several cousins.A Memorial Service for Dixie will be scheduled at a later date.