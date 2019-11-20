Home

Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
Dolores Fay Hester Smith

Dolores Fay Hester Smith Obituary
Dolores Fay Hester Smith
Hope Mills—Dolores Fay Hester Smith, 79, of Hope Mills passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George Fletcher Smith. Fay leaves behind two sons, Ronald Smith of Fayetteville; Michael Smith of Council; two daughters, Laurie Livingston of Fayetteville; Faye Beck of Hope Mills; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday at Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
