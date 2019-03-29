|
Dolores Mayer Brooks
Eden, NC—Mrs. Dolores Mayer Brooks, 97, of Eden, NC passed away Thursday evening, March 28, 2019 at the Brian Center of Eden.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, NC. Interment will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Fort Bragg Post Cemetery in Ft. Bragg, NC.
Mrs. Brooks was born in Frankfort, Germany on March 24, 1922, a daughter of Atto and Maria Mayer, both deceased. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Malcolm Brooks and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Lance Brooks and wife Michelle of Lutherville, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 before the service at the funeral home in Eden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Spring Lake Memorial V.F.W. Post 4542, 1241 Pine Knoll Drive, Spring Lake, NC 28390.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019