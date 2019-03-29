Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boone & Cooke Funeral Service
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC 27289
(336) 623-3141

Dolores Mayer Brooks


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Mayer Brooks Obituary
Dolores Mayer Brooks
Eden, NC—Mrs. Dolores Mayer Brooks, 97, of Eden, NC passed away Thursday evening, March 28, 2019 at the Brian Center of Eden.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, NC. Interment will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Fort Bragg Post Cemetery in Ft. Bragg, NC.
Mrs. Brooks was born in Frankfort, Germany on March 24, 1922, a daughter of Atto and Maria Mayer, both deceased. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Malcolm Brooks and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Lance Brooks and wife Michelle of Lutherville, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 before the service at the funeral home in Eden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Spring Lake Memorial V.F.W. Post 4542, 1241 Pine Knoll Drive, Spring Lake, NC 28390.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now