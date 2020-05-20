|
|
Dolores Sandra Simmons
Fayetteville—Mrs. Dolores Sandra Simmons, age 80 of 6100 Sabine Drive, departed this life Saturday, May 16th. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at 1:00 PM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing, Friday, May 22nd 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: husband: Charles Simmons; daughter, Gladys A. A. Washington(Tony); six grandchildren, Andres and Charles(Carlos) Simmons, Lorenzo Julian, Marrissa and Melina Washington; two great grandchildren, Carmen Washington and Alani Simmons; siblings, Clifford, George, Wilfred, Albert, Egbert, and Graciel Bradiel and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 22, 2020