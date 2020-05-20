Home

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Dolores Sandra Simmons

Dolores Sandra Simmons Obituary
Dolores Sandra Simmons
Fayetteville—Mrs. Dolores Sandra Simmons, age 80 of 6100 Sabine Drive, departed this life Saturday, May 16th. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23rd at 1:00 PM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing, Friday, May 22nd 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: husband: Charles Simmons; daughter, Gladys A. A. Washington(Tony); six grandchildren, Andres and Charles(Carlos) Simmons, Lorenzo Julian, Marrissa and Melina Washington; two great grandchildren, Carmen Washington and Alani Simmons; siblings, Clifford, George, Wilfred, Albert, Egbert, and Graciel Bradiel and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 22, 2020
