Don Paul Lucas
Fayetteville—Don Paul Lucas, 91, of Fayetteville, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 in his home.
Born in Yakima, WA, he was the son of the late William and Vashta Adkison Lucas. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Francis Lucas and his brother, Cliff Lucas.
He is survived by daughter, Vicki Smith and husband Don of Fayetteville; son, Michael Lucas of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Chad Smith and wife Susan of Hope Mills, Chris Lucas and wife Amanda, Allison Neighbors, and Whitney Neilsen and husband Shawn, all of Raeford; great grandchildren, Tyler, Cade, Katie, Rylee, Talan, Kamryn, and Kooper; great great-grandson, Asher; and his faithful companion, Max.
He served as a combat medic in the US Army before retiring after 20 years. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne, and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served as a backfield football coach for West Point where he was also a member of the 101st Screaming Eagles.
Don was a loving father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private family service will be held.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2020