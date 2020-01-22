|
|
Donald Barker
Leland—Donald Raymond "Duck" Barker, age 62 of Leland, NC passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
He was born in Munich, Germany on October 31, 2019, to Wesley L. Barker, III, and Mary Margene Peterson Barker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his stepmother who raised him and cared for him, Geneva (Jenny) A. Barker.
"Duck" was a Disabled Veteran, he served in the US Army and the US Army Air National Guard. He served during Desert Storm and Desert Sheild attached to the US Army 82nd Airborne. He was a UNC-Chapel Hill fan and enjoyed watching the basketball games. He was also a St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan as well.
"Duck" is survived by his son, Anthony Austin Barker; brothers, Wesley Barker, IV, Bruce B. Barker, Jeffrey Dekker (Rebecca), and Scott Dekker; sisters, Sherri Cannady, Lisa Carnacchi, and Michelle Williams (Boots); and many nieces and nephews who loved him much.
Memorial service will be 11 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the US Army Fort Bragg JFK Chapel. The family will greet friends starting at 10:30 am.
Share memories and condolences with the family by clicking on the "Condolence" tab.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020