Gilbertsville, KY—Donald L. Bowling, age 69 of Gilbertsville, KY, died at 7:38 am Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home at Kentucky Dam Marina. He was a member of the American Legion in Villisca, IA, a retired US Army CW4 who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2005 and was preceded in death by one son Donald Bowling and one sister Susie Bowling. His parents were Carl Bowling and Patsy Huddleston Greenfield. Don loved his family, his Villisca, IA friends whom he thought about often, Army friends especially his 32nd MEDLOG BN battle buddies (Support For Life!), Kentucky Lake marina friends, Wells Place Friends, and his "Girls" (Bobbie, Skye and Muffin). Friends who knew him well will laugh over that last line. He enjoyed spending time on the lake, laughing and visiting with friends on the dock, sitting out on the front deck with his "girls", working the L.A. Times daily crossword puzzle and traveling to new places in his RV. He will be missed by all. Especially by his "girls". Survivors include his wife Bobbie Byrd Bowling of Gilbertsville, KY, one son Daniel Bowling of Washington, DC, two daughters Jennifer Haglund of Story City, IA, Laurie Harman of Omaha, NE, two grandchildren Zane and Beckett Haglund of Story City, IA, one brother Mike Bowling of Villisca, IA, five sisters Carla Johnson of Enid, OK, Kim Savidge of Chactaw, OK, Cindy Hoffman of San Leon, TX, Shari Fulton of Nodaway, IA and Marcia Sunderman of Villisca, IA. Graveside memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Arlington Cemetery in Villisca, IA with Rev. Fred Bryson officiating. Full Military rites will be conducted at the gravesite. Dunn's Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements in Kentucky and Ritchie Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements in Clarinda, IA.
