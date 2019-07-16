|
Donald Clayton Koonce
Fayetteville—It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Clayton Koonce announces his passing on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 71. Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of forty-six years, Sharon, and his two daughters Laura Koonce Mulkey and husband Lee of Greenville, and Emily Koonce Barrett and husband David of Fayetteville. Don will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren Dean, Libby, and Hayes and his brother Charles Koonce and wife Connie of Fayetteville. He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Lee Sr., his brother Calvin Lee Koonce Jr., and sister Marilyn Koonce.
A native of Hope Mills, NC, Don graduated from Hope Mills High School where he was a three sport standout and went on to play minor league baseball. He was successful in reaching All-Star team status at the Triple A level with affiliates of the Mets, Astros, and the Braves. After playing in the minor leagues, he continued his love for baseball by working for the Major League Scouting Bureau. With sports always being a central part of who his was, Don was instrumental in bringing minor league baseball and girls AAU basketball to the Fayetteville region. Don founded DK Sports where he enjoyed recognizing high school athletics and bringing games into people's homes. As an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church Don, served as a youth leader, usher and junior warden of the vestry.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, July 18th at St. John's Episcopal Church, 302 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Kyle House. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the St. John's Episcopal Church youth program.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 16 to July 17, 2019