Donald D. Hodson Jr.

Donald D. Hodson Jr. Obituary
Donald D. Hodson, Jr.
Fayetteville—Donald D Hodson, Jr, 62, of Fayetteville, passed away at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill on May 11, 2019. Don is survived by his wife of 42 years, Valerie (Stewart) Hodson of Fayetteville, son Richard Hodson of Raleigh, and brother Mark Hodson of Land O Lakes, Florida. He was preceeded in death by parents Donald and Mildred (Richardson) Hodson Evans. Don was a proud retired Air Force SMSgt who loved his family, his dogs, and his friends. He was a good man who will be missed by many. Memorial service to be held in Arlington, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UNC Hospital or the .
