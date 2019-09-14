|
Donald "Donnie Ray Wood
Fayetteville—Donald "Donnie" Ray Wood, 59 of Fayetteville died Friday, September 13, 2019 at his residence after a short battle with lung cancer.
Donnie was a member of ALCO on German St. for the past 30 years, where he was a dedicated sponsor who guided several people to getting their lives back together. For the past several years his joy has been working at the Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with burial following in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Wood and Doris Franks Wood.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina Wood; sister, Teresa Jackson and husband Randy; brother, Gerald Wood; grandson, Antonio Brown; dear friends, Linda Gordon, Dana Robinson and her husband Ryan and their children; his sponsor, Roby Robinson.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019