Fayetteville—Donald H. Sullivan, 90 of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Womack Army Medical Center.
Don was born on April 20, 1930 in St. Augustine, Florida to the late Beaugard and Annabella Capallia Sullivan. He was retired from the U.S. Army where he received a bronze star, The Army Commendation Award, the Vietnam Cross of Merit, the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service medal. He was also retired from Civil Service at Ft. Bragg.
He was preceded in death by his wife Setsuko Sullivan.
A Funeral service will be held at Sandhills State Veteran cemetery on Tuesday, September 1,2020 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Billy Shaw officiating.
He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Lee Walstein and Marguerite Russo; his dog, Pumpkin; nephews, David and Ray; nieces, Carole and Debbie and a host of friends.
