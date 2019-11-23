|
Donald Jefferey "Jeff" Orr
Sanford—Donald Jefferey (Jeff) Orr was born on July 28, 1954 at Fort Bragg NC to Don and Polly Orr. The good Lord called him home on November 20, 2019 at the age of 65. Jeff was a special man whose life had a positive impact on a multitude of people. Despite his physical and developmental challenges, Jeff loved life and the people whom God placed in his path over the years. He never forgot a name and he was diligent about sending cards to his friends and fans in times of celebration or sadness. Jeff's family and friends are heartbroken about his unexpected death, but we celebrate the knowledge that he is in the arms of his Heavenly Father surrounded by friends and loved ones who went before him and welcomed him home. Jeff is whole and at peace.
Jeff graduated from Terry Sanford High School in 1976 and was proud to be a Bulldog. He wore his class ring on special occasions and followed FTS sports his entire life. He was the wrestling team's number one fan for many years, and several members of those teams embraced that support and were loyal supporters and friends of Jeff long after high school. In addition to FTS sports, Jeff was a loud and proud fan of the UNC Tar Heels and the Atlanta Braves. His overall knowledge about sports was quite remarkable. If anyone dared to challenge Jeff on the score or circumstances of a particular game from years ago, chances are Jeff would win that challenge.
Jeff loved the Lord and he loved his churches. He was an active member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, and he shared his joy for the Lord with the members of First Baptist Church in Sanford when he became a resident of Mercer Home in 2008. Both of those churches provided worship experiences, social activities, and service opportunities for Jeff, and he honestly believed that if something was going on at church, he needed to be there to support it. Our family is grateful for the innumerable people in both of those churches who not only accepted Jeff but also loved him purely and unconditionally. In addition, we cannot adequately express our appreciation for Baptist Children's Homes of NC for providing the wholesome and nurturing environment of Mercer Home.
Jeff's memory will be cherished by his parents, Don and Polly Orr; his sisters, Beth Dees and Lisa Orr; his nephews, Matt Dees and wife Becky, and Robert Dees; his niece, Sarah Mou and husband Mike; his beloved great nephews and niece, Aidan Dees, Caroline Dees, and Mitchell Mou; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; the staff and residents at Mercer and Lanier Homes; and friends far and near.
We will celebrate Jeff's life on Tuesday, November 26 at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:45-1:45 in the Gathering Hall, and the service will follow at 2:00 in the sanctuary, conducted by Rev. John Cook. Inurnment will follow immediately in the church's columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church; First Baptist Church, Sanford, NC; or Baptist Children's Homes of NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019