Ret. CW4, Donald Lewis Breeden, Sr.

Fayetteville—Donald Lewis Breeden, Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the 3HC Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC. He was born to the late Clyde and Mary Alice Breeden.

Left to cherish his memory are a child, Donald Breeden, Jr. (Elaine); grandchildren, Aron Breeden (Kimberly) and Kayla Barger (Andrew); and great grandchildren, Ayla, Nadine, Cameron, Kaylee and Caleb.

Funeral service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 in the Reeves Funeral Home Chapel of Hope Mills at 1 P.M. A Visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. prior to the service. Burial will follow the services at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Fayetteville.



