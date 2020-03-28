Home

Donald Ray Autry

Donald Ray Autry Obituary
Donald Ray Autry
Fayetteville—Mr. Donald Ray Autry, 77 passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Minson Williams Cemetery, Autryville, officiating will be Pastor Kelly Bullard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kay Livingston Autry and Wixie Wrench Autry; wife, Shirley Autry; and a daughter, Donna Autry Melvin.
Donald was a local race car driver, promoted Fayetteville Motor Speedway for over 7 years, was a local barber and he also owned numerous other businesses in the area.
He is survived by his son, Scott Autry & wife, Rhonda; step-son, Ward Parker & wife, Amber; grandson, Cody Melvin; 2 step-grandchildren; 1 step great-grandchild; 1 step great-grandchild; sister, Lana Hall & husband, WJ; and special friend, Elizabeth Beal.
In lieu of the recent restrictions due to the Coronavirus, friends are welcome to come by the funeral home on Monday, March 30, 2020 from the hours of 12:00pm to 5:00pm to pay their respects to Mr. Autry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Mr. Autry to Temple Baptist Church, 3159 Sanderosa Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
