Donald Ray Boyd Sr.
St. Pauls—Mr. Donald Ray Boyd Sr., of Saint Pauls was born on Sunday, January 11, 1931 in Rexburg, Idaho and departed this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Duke University Hospital completing his journey of 89 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years: Mary Phyllis Boyd, his son: Donald Ray Boyd Jr.; his parents: Ernest John Boyd and Bertha Evelene Boyd; his sister: Bertha Elaine Robinson; his brother: William Lewis Boyd; his father-in-law: Conroy H. White; his mother-in-law: Mary Jane Carmean White; brother-in-law: Norman White; his nephew: Phillip Ray White Jr.; and a great-nephew: Robert "Robby" Conroy Powell Jr.
Mr. Boyd leaves to cherish his memories, four daughters: Mary Frances Frank of Sanford, Sandra Anne Williams of Sanford, Linda Kay Beecher and husband Edwin Francis Beecher Jr. of Hope Mills, and Brenda Jean Oldham and husband John David Oldham of the home who he lived with for six years; eighteen grandchildren: Kevin Gerard Yuhas Jr., Benjamin Daniel Boyd, Clayton John Boyd, Joshua Lee Lenz (Shannon), Tammy Lynn Smithwick (Patrick), Tracy Marie Osburn, Mary Nicole Bauman, Jeremy David Bauman (Courtney), Casey John Gragg (Danielle), Cody Jay Metzger, Charles Franklin Liles Jr. (Ashley), Stephanie Sorrina Beecher, Natasha Evelene Simmons (Denell), Shana Lee Lundwall (Geoffrey Daniel), Kyle Boyd Beecher, Joseph Lee Boyd (Jennifer), Jessica Laine Oldham (Johnny), Jaymee Laraine Adams (Justin); 30 great-grandchildren; two brother-in-laws: Phillip Ray White Sr. and wife Becky of Henrico, VA and Robert "Bob" Robinson of Kaysville, Utah; nieces and nephews: Keith Robinson, Kent Robinson, Kevin Robinson, Kelly Robinson, Kim Jones, Kari Barr, Robert Conroy Powell Sr. (Linda) and Melvin Ray White (Harriet); niece-in-law: Vicki White; special extended family: Jane Beecher, The Leitzke Family, Al & Emily Mooningham, and Ann Lineberry; and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and friends.
Mr. Boyd served in the Army from 1950 to 1953 while stationed at radio tower WAR 905 in Amburg, VA and then received training in electronics at Fort Monmouth in New Jersey. He was honorably discharged in 1953 on April 26th, and two days later on April 28th married the love of his life, Mary Phyllis. They then made the decision to travel with a big dream in mind, very little money, but a lot of faith in their hearts. They headed to Colorado and traveled many other places before residing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). He then began to work at Briggs & Stratton while attending school, then worked at Allis- Chalmers, which ultimately was Siemens at his time of retirement. He worked for many years as an electrical engineer and retired in 2001 at the age of 70. Upon retirement, the last project he designed and managed the installation of the high voltage breakers at the CP&L Nuclear Plant (Shearon Harris) in New Hill, NC. Through the many years he worked as an electrical engineer he produced 27 patents, with 15 of them being in his name for his designs and inventions of trip devices and high voltage circuit breakers. He traveled many places through his career with the highest security clearance. He was a member of the Eagles Club for 50 years and the American Legion Post 382 for 40 years. He served as a judge advocate and he assumed the responsibilities of the news letter at the American Legion Post 382. Some of his hobbies through the years included: tinkering, watching games especially football when the Green Bay Packers were playing, and drinking and dancing to good music. His love for his career was evident, but his love for his family was even greater. We will miss him dearly.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 26th, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at Boles- Saint Pauls Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 P.M. with Rev. Hedrick Jones officiating
Burial will follow on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020