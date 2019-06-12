|
|
Donald Shover
Spring Lake—Donald "Don" Ray Shover, 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 12, 2019. He passed away surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.
There will be funeral service held on Friday, June 14th at 9:00 a.m. in Adcock Funeral Home Chapel, with the burial immediately following the service at Sandhills State Veteran's Cemetery.
Don served in the US Army and retired in 1974 and then worked as a civil servant on Fort Bragg, until he retired in the 1990's. He loved his country and honored his flag. Don grew up in Ohio and joined the Army at 18 where he served many years overseas, including two combat tours in Vietnam, resulting in his highest award, being a Bronze Star. Don and his wife, Ada, loved serving his community and was an active member of New Hope Baptist Church where he and his wife visited and cared for those unable to attend church, until his illness no longer allowed for this.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ada McElveen Shover, two daughters, Renee Lehl and husband Michael, of Wilmore, KS, and Dana Tapaoan, and fiancée Ray Diaz Cameron, NC, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by both parents all three siblings, and two granddaughters.
Don will be remembered for his good humor, compassion, and patriotism.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 12 to June 13, 2019