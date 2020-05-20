|
|
Donald "Gene" Smith
Garland—Donald "Gene" Smith, 74, of Garland passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Smith and Nellie Faircloth Smith, his wife, Brenda Bullington Smith, three brothers, Simon Jr., Bobby, and Mack, and four sisters, Ruby, Louise, Dorothy, and Sandra. Gene leaves behind one son, Dean Smith (Monica) of Garland; three brothers: Jimmy, Ronnie, and Larry, two sisters, Marie, Mary Ellen and two grandchildren, Corey Smith and Camden Smith.
Gene was a loving family man. He adored his grandchildren. Gene played semipro baseball for the Chicago Cubs in the 60's. He was still an avid sports fan who enjoyed meeting and talking with people. His outgoing personality and gentle nature will forever be missed.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 22nd at 1pm in Garland Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 20 to May 21, 2020