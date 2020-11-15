Donald W. McCormick, Sr.Laurinburg, NC —Donald "Don" Winston McCormick, Sr., age 85 passed away on November 14, 2020.Born November 8, 1935 in Scotland County, Don was a son of the late Thomas Knox McCormick and Lois Williams McCormick. He proudly served our nation in the United States Air Force, followed by retiring after many years from both Rae Magnet Wire Company and the Campbell Soup Company. He served as a longtime faithful member of the Central United Methodist Church. Don was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling to play many different courses. His greatest joy was sharing time with his loving family and many friends.Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his only brother, Walter "Buck" Luther McCormick.Don is survived by his wife, Julia Jones McCormick of the home; son, Donald "Mac" McCormick, Jr., (Beth) of Youngsville, NC, and daughter, Lisa McCormick of Laurinburg, NC; six grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.Services will be held at graveside in the Caledonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 officiated by Rev. Bobby Dean.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be given to the Central United Methodist Church or Scotland Regional Hospice.