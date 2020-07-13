Donald W. OsborneRaeford—US Army MSG (Ret.) Donald Wayne Osborne, 75, of Raeford, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.Born in Kewanee, IL, Donald was the son of the late Delbert and Florine Osborne. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.Donald is survived by his daughters, Amy Osborne and Kimberly Osborne; granddaughter, Brianne Dean; brother, Allan Osborne; sister, Shirley Galbreth; and a host of other family and friends.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.Donald will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.