Donald Woodrow Johnson
Stedman—Mr. Donald Woodrow Johnson, 75 passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, officiating will be Pastor David Bays.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton McKoy Johnson and Elmer Boone Johnson; son, Derran Johnson; brothers, Mack and Carl Johnson; and a sister, Diane Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Johnson; daughters, Angi Bowen & husband, Charles, Manuela Hayes & husband, Jeff and Marie Jackson & husband, Alan; 5 grandchildren, Brandon, Blake and Brooke Bowen, Jeffery Hayes, Jr. and Maddie Johnson; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Rudolph Johnson and sister, Joan Price.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019