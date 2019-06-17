Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map

Donna Bullard Autry Melvin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Bullard Autry Melvin Obituary
Donna Bullard Autry Melvin
Roseboro—Mrs. Donna Bullard Autry Melvin, 56 went to be with the Lord after a lengthy fight with cancer on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Pastor J.D. Tew.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, James (Jim) Daniel Melvin, III; sons, Cody and Daniel Melvin; daughter, April Melvin Elliott; father, Donald Ray Autry; mother, Judy Bullard; brother, Scott Autry & wife, Rhonda; and grandchildren, Christopher Tonet, Dalton Elliott, William Melvin, Kimberly Bates and Jaxon Melvin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Cancer Center, 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 17 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now