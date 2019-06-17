|
Donna Bullard Autry Melvin
Roseboro—Mrs. Donna Bullard Autry Melvin, 56 went to be with the Lord after a lengthy fight with cancer on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Pastor J.D. Tew.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, James (Jim) Daniel Melvin, III; sons, Cody and Daniel Melvin; daughter, April Melvin Elliott; father, Donald Ray Autry; mother, Judy Bullard; brother, Scott Autry & wife, Rhonda; and grandchildren, Christopher Tonet, Dalton Elliott, William Melvin, Kimberly Bates and Jaxon Melvin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Cancer Center, 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 17 to June 18, 2019