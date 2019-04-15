|
|
Donna Frey Counts
Hope Mills—Donna Frey Counts, 59, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1959. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Michael Counts, her sister, Debbie Frey Holt, and her brothers; Steven Frey, Mark Frey, and Mike Frey. Mrs. Counts was preceded in death by her daughter, Carlie Nicole Counts, and her parents, William and Judith Frey. There will be a Celebration of Life for Donna on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019