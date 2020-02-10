|
|
Donna Jackson Bacon
Fayetteville—Donna Bacon age 72 of 272 Bonanza Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her son, Mark Bacon; mother, Melba Jackson; sisters, Michelle Arcia, Adrienne Jackson; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020