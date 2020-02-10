Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Donna Jackson Bacon


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jackson Bacon Obituary
Donna Jackson Bacon
Fayetteville—Donna Bacon age 72 of 272 Bonanza Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her son, Mark Bacon; mother, Melba Jackson; sisters, Michelle Arcia, Adrienne Jackson; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -