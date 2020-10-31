1/
Donna June Hard
1941 - 2020
Fayetteville—Donna June Hard, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma in 1941 to the late Edgar and Verona Wilson.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Michael Lee Hard.
Donna is survived by her twin sister, Joni Crowe; her daughters, Rhonda Kent (Brian) and Brook Hicks (Stephen); granddaughter, Allison Kent; grandson, Carter Hicks and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date for the convenience of family and friends travelling from out of state.
The family will welcome guests at the residence of Stephen and Brook Hicks.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
