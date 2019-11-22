Home

Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
(910) 424-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Timberlake Church of God

Donnell Simmons


1958 - 2019
Donnell Simmons Obituary
Donnell Simmons
Hope Mills, NC—Don was born in South Carolina on March 7, 1958 to Lawrence and Shirley Simmons. He went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 at the age of 61.
Don was a loving and generous man who took care of all the people around him. Don was employed with St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Fayetteville North Carolina and will be greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Simmons, and his brother, Kevin Simmons. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Shirley Simmons, Sister Pamela Harris, and brother, Ricky Simmons and his wife Mary, nieces and nephews, Tangela, Lorraine, Ryan, Kevin Jr., Michael, Karen, Danielle, and Vanessa, and several great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Timberlake Church of God on November 23, 2019 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills North Carolina is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
