Donnie Gale Tew

Fayetteville—Mr. Donnie Gale Tew, 69 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Autumn Care of Fayetteville.

Mr. Tew was a native of Harnett County, the son of the late Wilton Newbern Tew and Marie Johnson Tew.

He is survived by his wife Betty Tew of the home; one son, Samuel Tew of the home; one grandson, Branston Tew; two brothers, Marshall Tew, and Kenny Tew; and one sister, Joann Khorman.

No services will be held.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store