1/
Donnie Gale Tew
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie Gale Tew
Fayetteville—Mr. Donnie Gale Tew, 69 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Autumn Care of Fayetteville.
Mr. Tew was a native of Harnett County, the son of the late Wilton Newbern Tew and Marie Johnson Tew.
He is survived by his wife Betty Tew of the home; one son, Samuel Tew of the home; one grandson, Branston Tew; two brothers, Marshall Tew, and Kenny Tew; and one sister, Joann Khorman.
No services will be held.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved