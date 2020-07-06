Donnie Gale Tew
Fayetteville—Mr. Donnie Gale Tew, 69 of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Autumn Care of Fayetteville.
Mr. Tew was a native of Harnett County, the son of the late Wilton Newbern Tew and Marie Johnson Tew.
He is survived by his wife Betty Tew of the home; one son, Samuel Tew of the home; one grandson, Branston Tew; two brothers, Marshall Tew, and Kenny Tew; and one sister, Joann Khorman.
No services will be held.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.