Donnie Glenn Douglas
Fayetteville—Donnie Glenn Douglas, 75, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends.
Donnie was born October 24, 1943, in Lee County to the late Jennings and Leila Medlin Douglas. He graduated from Massey Hill High School, Fayetteville Technical Community College and retired as the Real Property Management Director at Fort Bragg after 42 years of service and decorated career. He served his country in Vietnam as a Petty Officer 2nd Class UT in the U.S. Navy. He also served as the Southeastern District Commander of the Navy Seabees of America, State Commander of the Navy Seabees of America, and Island X1 Commander.
Donnie was known for his service to his community at the Massey Hill Recreation Department, Kiwanis Baseball, Fayetteville Pony League Baseball, and Legion Baseball Post 3.
He will be remembered as a kind and generous man who was a wonderful husband, father, Papa, son, friend, and coach. Above all else, he cherished his family and friends. He had a love of fishing and the outdoors. He was an active member of Highland Baptist Church and was proud to be a Mason of Phoenix Masonic Lodge.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne Person Douglas of the home; two daughters, Donna Edwards (Chris) of Sanford, and Kimberly Douglas (Billy) of Cary; one sister Shirley Elliott of Kinston; two grandchildren CJ Edwards and Cassidie Edwards; and his beloved dog, Biscuit.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jennings and Leila Douglas; a sister, Linda Stone; and a twin brother, Tommie Douglas.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Highland Baptist Church with Pastor Zach Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Sandhills Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Highland Baptist Church, 4456 Legion Rd, Hope Mills NC 28348.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019