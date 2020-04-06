|
Donnie Ray Naylor
Fayetteville—Donnie Ray Naylor, 71, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.
Donnie enjoyed hunting deer and traveling to the mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Matney Naylor of the home; sons Jessie Naylor; Robert Naylor and wife Crystal, all of Fayetteville; step daughter, Jennifer Arias and husband Raymond of El Paso, Texas; brother Eddie Lee Naylor and wife Angela of Fayetteville; grandchildren Austin and Lana Naylor of Fayetteville and Tra, Joseph, and Aidan Arias of El Paso, Texas.
Donnie was predeceased by his parents, Eddie Clarence Naylor, Jr and Ada Pearl Naylor.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020