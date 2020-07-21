Donnie S. Lowery, Jr.Hope Mills—Donnie Sullivan Lowery, Jr., 38, of Hope Mills, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.Born in Cumberland County, Donnie was the son of Donnie Sullivan Lowery and the late Denice Geiger Lowery.Donnie is survived by his wife, Rachel Burch; daughters, Shannon Hawkins, Tiffany Davis, Makala Morrow, and Isabella Lowery; grandchildren, Persaphone Lockamy and Junior Hawkins; father, Donnie S. Lowery and wife Tammy; brothers, Anthony Lowery and fiancée Holly Quigley, Ricky Lowery, Terry Huggins, and Donald Cribb; stepsister, Jennifer Radford; stepbrother, Chris Allen; and a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to help with expenses for the children.