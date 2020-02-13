Home

Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Donovan Keith Burney


1972 - 2020
Donovan Keith Burney Obituary
Donovan Keith Burney
Fayetteville—Donovan Keith Burney, 48, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Born in Cumberland Co., NC, he is the son of Billy and Deborah Burney.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Katina Bostic Burney, and his brother, Leighton Sean Burney.
Along with his parents, Donovan is survived by his son, Chase Burney; brother, John Burney; mother-in-law, Irene Bostic; cousin, Tara Weymouth; nephews, Matthew Burney, Noah Burney, Josh Burney, Cheyenne McKenna, Cody McKenna, and Cameron McKenna; aunt Katie Scheider; sister-in-law, Christy Shoemaker and husband Lt. Col. Brian Shoemaker.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m.
Donovan was a great storyteller, loved being around friends and family, and was the rock for his family to depend on. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
