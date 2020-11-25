Dora Allene Winfree
Fayetteville—Dora Allene (Blackwell) Winfree, 91, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Monroe. She was born on December 12, 1928 to the late James Corbett, Sr. and Dora Retha Bell Blackwell of Cerro Gordo.
Dora was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Hugh Varion Winfree, her loving parents, and 6 siblings, Curtis Nathan Blackwell, Alvie James Blackwell, Daisy Christine Blackwell, Ruth Azilee Blackwell Sagendorph, Dorothy Marie Blackwell Strickland, and James Corbett Blackwell, Jr.
Dora and her husband, Hugh, both the children of farmers, married in Dillon, SC on May 19, 1950 and left Columbus County to raise their family in Fayetteville. They lovingly crafted the soul of their home on Carbine Street. Dora's gift for growing plants created a beautiful oasis of color and greenery in the yard around their yellow house, especially in the spring and summer. The sign next to the front door said, "Peas come in."
Dora was a homemaker and later employed in the canteen at Cape Fear Valley Hospital, her favorite job. It afforded her the opportunity to meet new people and she made the best chili and slaw hotdogs! Hugh retired from Coble Dairy. The family enjoyed vacations to the beaches and mountains of NC. The "Busy Bee" and her "Grizzly" were members of a local amateur (CB) radio club. In their senior years, they enjoyed singing in the choir at Providence Baptist Church and meeting friends at the mall or over a biscuit and coffee at the local Hardee's. Dora never met a stranger and her conversations made you feel as though you had been friends forever!
Dora will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile and the way her eyes lit up when she laughed. She could prepare the best okra and other fresh farm-grown NC vegetables. She had a talent for acrylic on canvas and tole paintings. She was a night owl and enjoyed staying in contact with family and friends over the phone. If you needed to know about anyone in the family, you called Dora.
Dora is survived by her 2 children: daughter, Vicki Jo (Guy) Richardson of Tolar, TX and son, Ricky Lynn (Robin) Winfree of Monroe. She has 2 grandchildren: Krista Richardson (Vance) Poteet of Lima, OH and Laura Lee Winfree of Monroe. She has 1 great-grandchild: Camden Elliott Craig Poteet of Lima, OH.
A Graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing guidelines will need to be observed.
