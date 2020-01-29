Home

Fayetteville Cremation Services
465 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Dora I. Martin

Dora I. Martin Obituary
Dora I. Martin
Fayetteville—Dora I. Martin, 79, of Fayetteville, NC was called home January 27,2020. She was born June 7,1940 in Danzig, Germany to Herman and Meta Wilms.
Dora is survived by her husband, Stuart Martin of the home; daughter, Inge Simmons of Fairmont, NC; two step daughters, Suzanne Carter and husband Jerry and Sondra Martin, both of Fayetteville, NC; step son, Richard Martin and wife Brenda of Myrtle Beach, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sabrina Proctor.
A graveside memorial service will be held Friday February 7,2020 at 12:00 at the Sandhills Veterans Cemetery, Reverend Archie Barringer officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020
