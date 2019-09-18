|
|
Dora Leigh Jackson
St. Pauls—Dora Leigh was born and lived most of her life in St. Pauls, NC, but later lived in Shallotte, NC. She is survived by a sister, by Pat Jackson Chandler(Joe) of Asheville, NC, a Brother, Byon Jackson of Newport News, (Rachel) Newport News, VA, and a sister, Linda Clyde Melton(Edward) of Shallotte, NC. She loved six nieces and nephews and adored six grand nieces and nephews. She was a member of Fayetteville Community Church.A memorial service will be Sept. 28, 11:00 AM at Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Baptist Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019