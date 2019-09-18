Home

Bladen Union Baptist Church
2224 W Bladen Union Church Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bladen Union Baptist Church
2224 Baptist Church Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
Dora Leigh Jackson


1946 - 2019
Dora Leigh Jackson Obituary
Dora Leigh Jackson
St. Pauls—Dora Leigh was born and lived most of her life in St. Pauls, NC, but later lived in Shallotte, NC. She is survived by a sister, by Pat Jackson Chandler(Joe) of Asheville, NC, a Brother, Byon Jackson of Newport News, (Rachel) Newport News, VA, and a sister, Linda Clyde Melton(Edward) of Shallotte, NC. She loved six nieces and nephews and adored six grand nieces and nephews. She was a member of Fayetteville Community Church.A memorial service will be Sept. 28, 11:00 AM at Bladen Union Baptist Church, 2224 Baptist Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
