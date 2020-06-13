Dorcus Sinclair
Dorcus Sinclair
Fayetteville— Ms. Dorcus Marguline Sinclair, 61, of 2224 Bancore Circle, passed June 10, 2020.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2-4pm.
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
910-488-6217
