Dorcus Sinclair
Fayetteville— Ms. Dorcus Marguline Sinclair, 61, of 2224 Bancore Circle, passed June 10, 2020.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 2-4pm.
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.