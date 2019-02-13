|
|
Doreen Davis
Southport —Doreen G. Davis passed away on February 13, 2019 at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C.
Mrs. Davis was born in Quedgley, Gloucester, England on May 1, 1925; she was the daughter of the late George T. and Violet Green. She met and married her husband, Paul B. Davis, during World War II when he was stationed in England. Mrs. Davis arrived in New York on the liner, the Queen Mary on February 10, 1946 a "bride ship" and then traveled by train to Raeford, NC where she and her husband would live and raise their family.
In 1954 Doreen became an American citizen.
After her husband's passing, she returned to school and received an LPN degree from Sandhill's Community College. She worked at the McCain Correctional Facility until her retirement.
Mrs. Davis is a member of the Raeford United Methodist Church were enjoyed singing in the choir. She participated in the Sunday school classes, and the ladies circles. She was also a den mother of a Cub Scout troop when her children were young.
Mrs. Davis is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Brown (Brownie) Davis. Her brothers, Jeffery Green, Bernard Green and Christopher Green all of England, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jasper E. and Mary Catherine (Kitty) C. Davis of Raeford and her granddaughter Jennifer Blythe Pait of North Wilkesboro, N.C.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her children, Pauline D. Pait (Frank J Pait, III), Buford L. (Beau) Davis (Iryna), Paul B. Davis, Jr. (Agnes), Susan D. Gill (Thomas) and William G. (Will) Davis (Donna), grandchildren, Frank J. Pait, IV (Sheila), Christopher Davis, Bradley P. Davis, Leslie A. Davis and Mary Gray Davis, great grandchildren, Tyler D. Pait, Baylor J. Pait, and Avery Davis. Also surviving are her sisters in England, Joyce Byrd, Jean Golding, Dolly Clutterbuck, Evelyn Atkinson and Christine Philp. She is also survived her husband's brother and his wife, E. Woodrow and Charlotte H. Davis of Southern Pines, NC and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Carillon Assisted Living Center and Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, NC for their care given to Mrs. Davis while she was ill.
Visitation will be held at the Crumpler Funeral home in Raeford, Saturday February 16, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a graveside service will follow at the Raeford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Mrs. Doreen G. Davis to Raeford United Methodist Church.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019