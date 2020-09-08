1/1
Dorinda Margene Marks
Lumber Bridge—Dorinda Margene Marks, 61, of Lumber Bridge, North Carolina, passed away at home Monday, September 7, 2020.
Dorinda was born April 16, 1959, in Columbia City, Indiana. She is the daughter of Robert and Rosalie Young of Peru, Indiana.
Dorinda was a 1977 graduate of Peru High School, Peru, Indiana. She was active in the community working with the Boy Scouts of America, Cub Scout Division, and helping the local animal charities. She worked 24 years at Fayetteville, NC, Cumberland Health Department. She also worked with infants and mothers in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. She retired in 2018.
Dorinda is survived by her mother, Rosalie Young, of Peru, Indiana; her sister Robin Young of Peru, Indiana; her husband James R. Marks of Lumber Bridge, North Carolina; her son Dustin Marks and his wife Cassandra of Peru, Indiana; her daughter Janessa Marks of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her grandson Corey Jones; and her grand-daughters Shaylee Baker and Madilyn Marks of Peru.
Preceding her in death are her father, Robert H. Young, and her Uncle Dennis Young.
The service for Dorinda will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. There will be a visitation from 12-1 PM at Reeves Funeral Home. The burial will be following the service at Lafayette Memorial Park West, Fayetteville, NC.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2020.
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm so sorry for the loss of Dorinda. She was such a special person! I'll keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Earlene Alexander
