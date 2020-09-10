Doris & Eusebio PaganFayetteville—Doris Esther Pagan of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away on September 3, 2020 at home with her family by her side at age 81. She was followed very closely in death by her husband, Eusebio (Jerry) Pagan, Jr., 86, also of Fayetteville, the next day on September 4, 2020.She was born on March 26, 1939 in Puerto Rico and preceded in death by her parents, Mauricio and Monsita Quintana, and her sister, Miriam Pagan.Eusebio (Jerry) was born on December 13, 1933 and was also from Puerto Rico. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eusebio and Valentina Pagan. He had four brothers and seven sisters with six of them preceding him in death.They are survived by their six children: Doris Peele and husband Martin of Currituck; Gerard (Jerry) Pagan and wife Wanda of Wade; Margaret Boltinhouse and husband James (Ashley) of Raleigh; MaryEllen Couillard and husband Rev. Michael of Stedman; Naomi Pyle and her late husband Dana of Fayetteville; and John Daniel Pagan. They are also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.