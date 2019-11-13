|
Doris Ann Reed
Wade—Doris Ann Reed, 78, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 30, 1941 in Anderson, South Carolina the daughter of the late Robert Allen and Bernice Gossett Smith. Doris enjoyed reading, growing flowers and herbs in her yard, and cooking food. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time in their company, especially her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James L. Williams and Gary Don Reed and wife Pam; daughter, Anita Griffin and husband Tim; grandchildren, Donna Griffin, Timothy Griffin, Evan Morris and wife Ashley, Brianna Reed, Elizabeth Reed, Autumn Reed and Gary Don Reed III; four great grandchildren; brother, George Allen and wife Paula; and numerous other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 16 at 11 AM at Old Bluff Cemetery 4100 Old Bluff Church Rd, Wade, NC.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019