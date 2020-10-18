1/1
Doris Anne Cole Dallas
Fayetteville—Doris Anne Cole Dallas, a lifelong resident of Fayetteville, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 92. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 45 years, Paul Dallas, her parents, Fred and Nina Cole, sisters, Lucille Bradshaw, Florence Roberts, and Lois Finch, and a brother, Fred Cole, Jr.
She is survived by her children, LouAnne Plutt, Joseph (Vicki) Dumas and Gerald (Debi) Dallas, and her brother, Robert (Joyce) Cole. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She loved her church and was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was also a distinguished member of the Fayetteville Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years.
As the First Lady of the EXPOWs, she was dedicated to serving as a VA National Service Officer for the Ex Prisoners of War (EXPOWs) working tirelessly to help veterans achieve their benefits.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers Memorials may be given in her name to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or Cape Fear Hospice.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
