Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery

Doris Anne Hair


1953 - 2019
Doris Anne Hair Obituary
Doris Anne Hair
Fayetteville—Doris Anne Tilley Hair passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born in Durham, NC on May 12, 1953 to the late Preston Tilley and Doris Belk Tilley.
Doris is survived by her husband, William Allen Hair; her son, Kyle Hair; her brother, Clifford Tilley and wife, Diane of Siler City; nephew, Daniel and his wife, Heather and their son, Preston of Randleman.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2 PM in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Rocky Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 PM prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
