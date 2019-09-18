|
Doris Jean Barnhill
Raeford—Mrs. Doris Jean Barnhill, 67, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
Doris is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Barnhill, Jr. of the home; her two daughters, Diana Locklear of Hope Mills and Jeannie Sasser and husband, Gary of Rockfish; her son, Junior Johnson and wife, Heather of Rockfish; her step-son, Storm Barnhill of Hope Mills; two step-daughters, Pauline Barnhill of Shannon and Amie Shirley of Cleveland, OH; two sisters, Kathy Floyd of Hope Mills and Mary Ann Mullin of VA; three brothers, Roland Robinson of Fayetteville, Donald Robinson of Fayetteville, and Ronald Robinson of Parkton; 11 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Doris will be remembered as a strong, selfless wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who always had a smile, even when times were tough.
She worked for many years at Hardin's Food Store in Rockfish and as an electrician on Fort Bragg. She enjoyed the simple things in life and opened her heart and home to everyone. Doris will be forever missed.
The family will receive friends from 10:45AM – 12:45PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at Family Community Baptist Church with a funeral service following at 1PM. Pastor Roy Arrington will officiate. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park West Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019