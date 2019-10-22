|
Doris Louise Bostock
Fayetteville—Doris Louise Bostock, 91, of Fayetteville, NC passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 after 3 ½ years of exceptional care at the Carolina Inn at Village Green in Fayetteville, NC.
Doris was born October 22, 1927 in Reading, PA to the late William Kase and Agnes Hauger Kase.
Prior to moving to Fayetteville, Doris lived in Richmond, Indiana for over 20 years, where she worked at Veach's Toy Store in downtown Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, William F. Bostock.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Christopher J. Bostock and wife Stephanie of Fayetteville, NC and her son William G. Bostock of Fishers, Indiana; her granddaughter, Caitlyn Kinnaird and husband Linden and her granddaughter, Nicole Bostock all of Raleigh, NC; her grandsons, Nicholas, Zack and Kase Bostock and their mother Michelle Bostock of Fishers, Indiana.
A private graveside memorial service will take place in Richmond, Indiana.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Fayetteville, NC, 614 Oakridge Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28305 or St. Andrew Catholic Church in Richmond, IN, 235 S 5th St., Richmond, IN 47374.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019