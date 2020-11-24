1/
Doris Lucas Williams
Erwin—Ms. Doris Lucas Williams, 92 of Erwin, passed away at Betsy Johnson Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Ms. William's Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, beginning at 1:00 pm. at Layfayette Memorial Park of Fayetteville. Rev. Wiley West Jr. will be officiating the service.
Ms. Williams is survived by her sisters, Judith Lucas Hamilton and Kellon Lucas Davis, as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Ms. Williams is preceded in death by her husband, Seth Robinson Williams, father, Astor Coleman Lucas Sr., mother, Lena Hair Lucas, mother, Eva Lloyd Lucas, brothers, Astor Coleman Lucas Jr., and Coleman Harold Lucas, sisters, Louise Lucas Strickland, Eloise Lucas Thomas, Peggy Lucas Powell, and Norma Lucas Wood.
Flowers are welcome.
Due to North Carolina COVID law, please practice social distancing measures and a mask should be worn at all times during services.
Services have been entrusted to West and Dunn Funeral Home of Erwin, NC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West & Dunn Funeral Home
904 Lucas St
Erwin, NC 28339
(910) 897-6491
