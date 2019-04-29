Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Doris M. Laudicina

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris M. Laudicina Obituary
Doris M. Laudicina
Fayetteville—Doris M. Laudicina, 85 of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Doris was a wonderful mother, grandma, great grandma and friend. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1. 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband James V. Laudicina and her son, James V. Laudicina II.
Surviving are her daughter, Sherry Taylor; grandchildren, Edwin L. Harris IV and wife Toni and Tammy Nicole Harris; great grandchildren, Ashley Taylor and Elliot Harris; sisters, Elizabeth Thornton and Jewel Kopecky.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now