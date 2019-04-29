|
|
Doris M. Laudicina
Fayetteville—Doris M. Laudicina, 85 of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Doris was a wonderful mother, grandma, great grandma and friend. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 1. 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband James V. Laudicina and her son, James V. Laudicina II.
Surviving are her daughter, Sherry Taylor; grandchildren, Edwin L. Harris IV and wife Toni and Tammy Nicole Harris; great grandchildren, Ashley Taylor and Elliot Harris; sisters, Elizabeth Thornton and Jewel Kopecky.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019