Doris Sanders
Whispering Pines—Doris Campbell Sanders, 92 of Whispering Pines and formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on March 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 28, 1927 in Sanford, North Carolina to the late Kurley and Sulu Upchurch. Doris was the second to oldest and only daughter out of seven children. Her family lived on a farm and learned early in life, perseverance, the love of God and helping each other.
Throughout Doris' life she was a protector, supporter, caregiver and biggest cheerleader for all her family. After marrying, Jack S. Sanders she continued to be a supporter of her own family during his military career. While he was serving in Korea and Vietnam, she was keeping the home fire burning. She set the bar high in setting an example of how a mother should be. Even at the end she was still making sure her family was being cared for. Her daughter said it best, "mom's your mom your whole life long". Doris had such a special love for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and being there to support their many activities and aspirations.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband, Jack Sanders and four brothers: Arliss, Waylon, Ireland, and Wyatt Upchurch.
She is survived by her two children, Scott Sanders of Charlotte and Ann Lockey (Forrest) of Whispering Pines; two brothers, Melvin Upchurch (Meta) and Avron Upchurch (Mary); grandchildren, Forrest Lockey IV and Averey Lockey; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Private Graveside Service will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Doris' Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Camp Ground UMC- Ministry & Missions 4625 Campground Road Fayetteville, NC 28314.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020