Doris Sheperd HansonFayetteville—Doris Sheperd Hanson, 80, of Fayetteville passed away at her home on November 15, 2020.Doris is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Buddy Haines; one grandson, Trevor Adkins; one great-granddaughter, Kathlyn Haines and one son-in-law, Ralph Williams.Doris loved her family and leaves behind her husband, Ronald Hanson; two daughters, Diana Stewart and Donna Williams; one son, Hartsell "Sonny" Haines and wife Carolyn; one fur-baby, Abigale "Abby" Hanson; nine grandchildren and six great-gradchildren and many nieces and nephews.There will be a graveside service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00p.m. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.