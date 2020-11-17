1/
Doris Sheperd Hanson
Doris Sheperd Hanson
Fayetteville—Doris Sheperd Hanson, 80, of Fayetteville passed away at her home on November 15, 2020.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Buddy Haines; one grandson, Trevor Adkins; one great-granddaughter, Kathlyn Haines and one son-in-law, Ralph Williams.
Doris loved her family and leaves behind her husband, Ronald Hanson; two daughters, Diana Stewart and Donna Williams; one son, Hartsell "Sonny" Haines and wife Carolyn; one fur-baby, Abigale "Abby" Hanson; nine grandchildren and six great-gradchildren and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00p.m. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
